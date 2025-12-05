Garabagh horses, national music and dance totally captivate audience [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

5 December 2025 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani delegation's stunning cultural performance has received widespread acclaim at the grand ceremony dedicated to the 54th anniversary of the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

At the invitation of the UAE, the joint performance of the Azerbaijani State Border Service's cavalry unit, national dance ensemble, and orchestra showcased the richness of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and the ancient traditions of its people to the world. The noble presence of Garabagh horses, the harmonious choreography of the dance group, and the live performance of the orchestra added unforgettable color to the event's atmosphere.

The presentation by the Azerbaijani delegation was met with great interest at the ceremony and was accompanied by thunderous applause from the audience.

One particularly noteworthy moment was the personal attendance of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His presence, attention to the performance, and high appreciation of Azerbaijani culture and the program made the occasion even more remarkable. The joint performance of the State Border Service's cavalry unit, dance ensemble, and orchestra became one of the most memorable parts of the event.

This brilliant presentation reaffirmed the grandeur and uniqueness of Azerbaijani culture, our national identity, and the international value of our traditions that preserve heritage in horse riding, music, and dance.

This magnificent performance in Abu Dhabi served as a cultural window for our country to the world, adding a new chapter to the international recognition of Garabagh horses, Azerbaijani music, and dance art.