Azerbaijan Open Dance Cup brings together strongest dance ensembles [PHOTOS]

5 December 2025 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Open Dance Cup has brought together the strongest dance ensembles from across the country, Azernews reports.

Led by the President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and the Azerbaijan Youth Union, Aziz Azizov, the tournament became a true celebration of choreography and national art.

The main sensation of the Cup was the "Grasiya Dance Club" (Baku), led by Nigar Aliyeva.

The team claimed nine victories, impressing the jury with their mastery, originality, and highly professional choreography. Their performances were truly captivating, combining dynamism, synchronization, and emotional expression, which deservedly earned them the Champion's Cup for the highest number of awards.

Other groups also delivered remarkable performances. "Khamsa" (Ganja), with seven victories, charmed the audience with their choreography; "Inci Ensemble" (Baku), also with seven victories, demonstrated impeccable skill and artistry; while "Qaval" and "Nur Dance" impressed with their variety and stage expressiveness, winning the hearts of both the audience and the jury.

The Cup's finale turned into a spectacular display of national and contemporary dance styles. Vibrant costumes and emotional performances received rounds of applause, and despite the competitive nature of the event, the atmosphere on stage was one of mutual support.

Aziz Azizov congratulated the participants and coaches on their outstanding results, expressing hope for new creative achievements in the coming year.

The next gathering of Azerbaijani dance ensembles will take place at the Kapaz Cup in Ganja on the last weekend of January next year.

Audiences can expect an equally impressive event, where folklore traditions will seamlessly blend with modern choreographic solutions, creating an unforgettable celebration of dance.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.