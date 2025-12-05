Construction progresses on Nakhchivan railway segment bordering Armenia

5 December 2025 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) has completed design work for the reconstruction and modernization of railway infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, marking a significant step toward strengthening regional transport links, Azernews reports via local media.

ADY Deputy Chairman Arif Aghayev confirmed that construction has already begun on the border with Armenia, in the Sallammelik station area of Ordubad district. “The construction process covers a total of 188 km of railway line and the goal is to build a new railway network in accordance with modern requirements,” he said.

According to Aghayev, once the overhaul and reconstruction works are completed, the annual freight capacity of the Nakhchivan railway will reach 15 million tons.

He also highlighted the strategic importance of recent international agreements, noting that the signing of the “Trump Roadmap for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) by President Ilham Aliyev on August 8 in Washington represents “another historic achievement in this area.”

“This agreement envisages the restoration of railway connectivity along the corridor. The Zangezur corridor, as an important part of the Middle Corridor, is considered a strategic route for freight transportation between Europe and Asia and will also form one of the main links of the North-South transport corridor,” Aghayev added.