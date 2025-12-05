Baku hosts inaugural meeting of Turkic Labor Ministers

5 December 2025 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The first meeting of the Ministers of Labor, Employment, and Social Protection of the Turkic States Organization (OTS) is underway in Baku, Azernews reports.

The meeting, held under the theme “Cooperation in the Field of Labor for Shared Prosperity in Turkic States,” brings together officials from member states — Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan — as well as representatives from observer countries, including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Hungary, and Turkmenistan. Senior leaders from the OTS are also in attendance.

Key speakers at the event include Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Anar Aliyev; OTS Secretary-General Kubanichbek Omuraliyev; First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Dosmatov; Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Employment and Poverty Reduction, Sirojiddin Bobokulov; Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Viktoriya Shegai; Northern Cyprus Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Oguzhan Hasipoglu; Hungary’s State Secretary for Employment Policy at the Ministry of National Economy, Sándor Czomba; and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Halbibi Tachjanova.

The meeting will conclude with the signing of the Declaration of the First Meeting of OTS Ministers of Labor, Employment, and Social Protection.