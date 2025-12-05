Azernews.Az

Friday December 5 2025

Azerbaijan refunds VAT to cashless real estate buyers

5 December 2025 13:34 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
From January to November this year, individuals purchasing real estate in Azerbaijan through cashless transactions were refunded a total of ₼28,263,700 (approximately $16.2 million) in value-added tax (VAT), Azernews ​reports.

