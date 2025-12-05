Filming of new series on Public Television underway [PHOTOS]

5 December 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The production of the new crime drama series "Mikrorayon", set to premiere on Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (İTV) in 2026, is currently underway, Azernews reports.

The series will consist of 12 episodes, each with a runtime of 50 minutes.

The project's executive producer is Sevinj Aliyeva, the director is Gulu Asgarov, and the scriptwriter is Geray Hasan.

The visual design of the series is overseen by director of photography Vasif Valizade, while the set and overall artistic direction are managed by production designer Vugar Gurbanov.

The series, which follows the different fates of five childhood friends in the criminal world, features many well-known actors.

The cast includes Eltakin Khan, Ulvi Hashim, Orkhan Iskandarli, Elshan Asgarov, Gudrat Fatulla, Masma Aslangizi, Elshan Rustamov, Tarana Ojagverdiyeva, Oktay Mehtiyev, Natavan Qeybani, Zulfiyya Gurbanova, Shovgi Huseynov, Zemfira Abdulsamadova, Abbas Gahraman, Fidan Bayram, and other actors.