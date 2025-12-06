Netflix starts WBD deal talks

6 December 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

According to The Wall Street Journal, Warner Bros. Discovery has entered exclusive negotiations with Netflix to potentially sell its film studios and the HBO Max streaming service. Sources familiar with the matter say this move positions Netflix ahead of rivals Paramount Global and Comcast, both of which have also submitted bids, Azernews reports.

Netflix’s offer, estimated at around $28 per share, could become the largest acquisition in the company’s history.

Industry insiders suggest that an announcement could come soon. Some analysts are calling the deal “the boldest shake-up in the media market in a decade,” noting that combining Warner’s content with Netflix’s global streaming infrastructure could significantly reshape the competitive landscape.