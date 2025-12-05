Azernews.Az

Friday December 5 2025

Moody’s expects no major changes in Azerbaijan’s banking sector over next 12–18 months

5 December 2025 15:16 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Moody’s credit rating agency does not anticipate significant structural changes in Azerbaijan’s banking sector over the next 12–18 months, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

