National Art Museum opens exhibition dedicated to Mirza Gadim Irevani [PHOTOS]

A solemn event dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the outstanding artist and founder of realistic easel painting in Azerbaijani visual art, Mirza Gadim Irevani (1825–1875), has taken place at Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Azernews reports.

At the opening, it was emphasized that, in accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, various anniversary events are being held in the country to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mirza Gadim Irevani. The event included the presentation of the book "Mirza Gadim Irevani: Artist at the Turn of Eras" and the opening of the exhibition "Mirza Gadim Irevani: 200 Years of Art History".

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by the Azerbaijan Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, the Director of the National Museum of Arts of Azerbaijan, Shirin Malikova, the Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Aziz Alakbarli, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Artists' Union, Farhad Khalilov, the Deputy Director of the Georgian National Museum, Mikheil Tsereteli, and the Head of the Research Department of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Telman Ibrahimov.

The speeches particularly highlighted Mirza Gadim Irevani's historical role in shaping Azerbaijani visual art. It was noted that the artist's works are valuable examples of art, carrying the cultural memory of the region in which he lived and worked.

In his speech, Culture Minister Adil Karimli emphasized the importance of the anniversary events held this year in terms of transmitting Mirza Gadim Irevani's heritage to future generations and introducing him to the global public. Art history Ph.D. Telman Ibrahimov provided detailed information about the book "Mirza Gadim Irevani: Artist at the Turn of Eras", of which he is one of the authors, and spoke about the significance of this publication for Azerbaijani visual art and art history.

The book "Mirza Gadim Irevani: Artist at the Turn of Eras", published by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry oand the National Art Museum, presents a deep exploration of the life and work of the artist. The publication, prepared under the guidance of art history Ph.D. and Associate Professor Shirin Malikova, reveals the exceptional role of Mirza Gadim Irevani in the history of Azerbaijani visual art, presenting scientifically substantiated and updated biographical information compared to previous research.

The book provides a comprehensive analysis of his works from the collections of museums in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Russia, including previously unexplored works in art history publications. Some works of the artist are newly attributed. An interesting aspect of the publication is that it features artworks from the museum collection that reflect the historical and cultural environment of 19th-century Irevan – the city where Mirza Gadim Irevani was born and spent his entire life. The publication is richly illustrated, including archival photographs taken in Irevan in the 19th century.

After the official part of the opening ceremony, the guests familiarized themselves with the exhibition.

The exhibition "Mirza Gadim Irevani: 200 Years of Art History", organized jointly by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the National Museum of Arts of Azerbaijan, and the National Museum of Georgia, for the first time brings together works of the Master from the collections of both museums in one space. The exhibition, curated by Shirin Melikova, features 33 works by the artist in the fields of painting and graphics, as well as other museum exhibits complementing the concept of the exhibition. One of the key moments was the presentation of the artist's work featuring the motif "rose and nightingale", stored at the National Museum of Georgia and newly attributed as a result of scientific research.

The artist's work serves as a bridge between the elegance of Eastern poetics and European painting style. His portrait and ornamental works on paper, canvas, leather, and glass reflect the aesthetic views of the era. In his compositions, there is a combination of the multi-layered cultural environment of 19th-century Irevan, the influence of Qajar style, local craft traditions, and Western influence. The works of the artist that have survived to the present day are now held in the collections of the National Museum of Arts of Azerbaijan, the National Museum of Georgia, and the State Hermitage Museum.

The exhibition features works by the artist with the "rose and nightingale" motif, mature period works such as "Portrait of Fath Ali Shah", "Portrait of the Qajar Princess Mah Talat Khanum", "Portrait of the Qajar Prince Vejulla Mirza", "Portrait of a Noblewoman", and other works in the portrait genre, as well as stencils for artistic embroidery and wall painting. An important part of the exhibition consists of samples of the artist's monumental painting from the collection of the Georgian National Museum, which once decorated the walls of the Sardar Palace – a jewel of Irevan's architecture. These works depict Fath Ali Shah Qajar, the last ruler of Irevan, Hussein Gulu Khan, his brother Gassan Khan, and heroes from the Shahnameh– Rustam, Sohrab, and Vishtaspa – reflecting the artist's creative search for a skillful synthesis of miniature traditions and European principles of depiction. After the destruction of the Sardar Palace in the early 20th century, these works, which are among the first examples of realistic easel painting in Azerbaijani visual art, were taken to Georgia.

The paintings displayed at the exhibition, such as "View of Yerevan and Aghri Dag" by I. Zankovsky and "Sardar Mosque in Yerevan" by N. Grushev, bring to life the remarkable nature and architecture of this ancient city, the birthplace of Mirza Gadim Irevani.

Inspired by the wall paintings of Mirza Gadim Irevani and his stencils for artistic embroidery, museum staff made their creative contribution to the exhibition. Restorer-artist Samir Talibov recreated the ornamental world of the master on glass, and researcher Esmira Aghasiyeva prepared elegant compositions in the traditional embroidery technique.

For the first time in Azerbaijani museum practice, augmented reality (AR) technology has been used in this exhibition. Viewers can see the state of the portraits from the Sardar Palace before restoration using QR codes. Additionally, by scanning the QR code at the exhibition, the famous portraits by the artist from the collection of the National Museum of Arts of Azerbaijan "come to life" and tell visitors their stories.

One of the key features of the exhibition is its multisensory concept. The exhibition is designed not only for visual perception – it also engages hearing, smell, and touch, allowing visitors to fully experience the artworks. For example, in the hall dedicated to the "rose and nightingale" motif, the scent of roses emanates from antique incense burners. In the section dedicated to portraits, special tactile reliefs are provided for visitors with visual impairments, ensuring additional accessibility and inclusivity for the exhibition.

A video "Chukhur-Saad" by the renowned artist Orkhan Huseynov is also part of the exhibition, presenting the works of Irevani under the folk music of the region, thereby creating an immersive atmosphere of the era.

Note that the exhibition will run until January 31, 2026.

