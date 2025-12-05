SOCAR and UCC Holding to establish joint venture for fuel supply at Damascus Airport [PHOTO]

5 December 2025 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and UCC Holding have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to organise fuel supply to Damascus International Airport, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the two companies plan to establish a joint venture to supply the airport with aviation fuel and to develop the necessary fuel infrastructure. SOCAR’s role will include providing technical expertise for fuel supply operations and ensuring stable aviation fuel delivery.

This cooperation builds on earlier agreements: on September 6 of this year, SOCAR and UCC Holding signed a series of MoUs outlining long-term collaboration in Syria and broader international energy markets.