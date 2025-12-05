Rashad Azizov: OIC Cultural Festival features exceptionally rich program

5 December 2025 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Director-General of the Azerbaijan Film Agency, Rashad Azizov, has addressed a press conference devoted to the "OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025", Azernews reports.

In his speech, Rashad Azizov underlined that the festival would feature an extensive program and encouraged companies and institutions in the cultural sphere to take an active part.

"The events held within the framework of the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025 are being organized according to an extensive schedule. Companies and institutions working in this field are encouraged to be active. The formation of cultural and creative industries has become an important step as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's policies. Major reforms have been carried out in this area over the past two years. We also aim to share this experience with other countries. Special attention will be given to new innovations," he said.

The Director-General of the Azerbaijan Film Agency emphasized that the main event will be the Forum on the Organization of Cultural and Creative Industries, along with a film exhibition and the "Creative Village" exhibition featuring OIC member countries. He also noted that the event has already attracted great interest, with visitors from other countries arriving in Baku.

Rashad Azizov added that a very rich program is planned for the week. As part of the film festival, film exhibitions from several countries will be held.

The Nizami Cinema Center will traditionally serve as the main venue. The main location of the event will be the Baku Convention Center.

Throughout the week, various events will take place in different cinemas. The organization of new types of events is also planned.