Azercell becomes official sponsor of International Robot Olympiad in Azerbaijan

5 December 2025 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

The mobile operator supports young engineers at RobotChallenge competition

Azercell continues to support initiatives to foster innovation and strengthen technology skills among youth in Azerbaijan. The mobile operator has become the official sponsor of the International Robot Olympiad (RobotChallenge) in the country, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious robotics competitions. As part of this collaboration, Azercell will support the organization of the national qualifying round, scheduled for 2026.

Registration for the competition is open until February 18, 2026, for the Programming stage (online), and until March 25, 2026, for the Robotics stage.

This global technology festival has brought together thousands of young engineers and programmers from over 80 countries since 2004. The project aims to cultivate interest in robotics, identify schoolchildren with strong STEAM skills, and prepare them for international-level competitions. Teams achieving the highest scores in the national selection round will represent Azerbaijan at the global finals in China.

Students and teams interested in joining RobotChallenge 2026 can find detailed information and apply at www.robotchallenge.az .