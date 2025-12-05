Ganja holds exhibition 'Poland Through Eyes of Azerbaijani Artists' in live show format [PHOTOS]

5 December 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

With the support of the Embassy of Poland in Azerbaijan, the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, and Gəncə Mall, a creative workshop and final exhibition titled "Poland Through the Eyes of Azerbaijani Artists" has taken place, Azernews reports.

The project became an important platform for fostering cultural dialogue between Poland and Azerbaijan, uniting artists from Baku and Ganja in a shared creative space.

The creative workshop was held in a live show format, where the process of creating artworks was fully open to the audience: guests could observe the artists at work, ask them questions, and discuss ideas. This created a lively, interactive atmosphere and allowed visitors to get a closer look at the artists' techniques and styles. Participants highlighted the importance of such international projects for the development of the regions and creative youth.

The workshop culminated in the opening of an exhibition featuring works by artists from Baku—Leylifar Museibova, Nigar Muslimova, Oksana Kazimova, and Ulvia Heyrullazade, as well as young artists from Ganja: Nazrin Alekserli, Fatima Abbasly, Firangiz Isayeva, Banu Abbasly, Nargiz Nasirova, Nazrin Jafarova, Ulkar Akhundzade, and Nurtaj Allahverdiyeva.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Ambassador of Poland to Azerbaijan, Pawel Radomski, expressed his joy at presenting Polish culture in Ganja and emphasized the high level of skill of the project participants, especially the young female artists. He called cultural exchange the most important element of developing bilateral relations and thanked the organizers for their cooperation, support, and warm welcome.

The head of Arts Council Azerbaijan, Dadas Mamadov, congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the project, thanked the Polish Embassy for their long-standing partnership, and expressed his gratitude to the curator Raul Sadigov for creating favorable conditions for the work. He emphasized that the involvement of young artists from Ganja was an important stage in their professional growth and noted that Ganja possesses significant cultural potential. Mamadov also stated that cooperation within the framework of such initiatives would continue.

The exhibition "Poland Through the Eyes of Azerbaijani Artists" continues at Gəncə Mall, offering visitors the opportunity to experience a contemporary artistic perspective of Azerbaijani authors on Polish culture and its visual imagery.

The main goal of Arts Council Azerbaijan in organizing the workshop and exhibition is to foster youth interest in art and support Azerbaijani artists.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.