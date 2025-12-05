EU energy shift creates new demand surge for Azerbaijani gas [OPINION]

5 December 2025 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The European Union (EU) has agreed to phase out imports of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia by the fall of 2027. According to the official announcement, this step is part of a broader roadmap aimed at ending Europe’s dependence on Russian energy. By the end of 2026, imports of Russian LNG will be legally prohibited, and by autumn 2027, pipeline gas imports from Russia will also be phased out.

