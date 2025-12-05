Vardanyan’s trial continued with announcement of documents [PHOTOS]

5 December 2025 23:41 (UTC+04:00)

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism and other serious crimes, continued on December 5.

The open court session at the Baku Military Court was held under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov on the panel (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in Russian, the language he understands, as well as a state-funded defence lawyer.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors upholding the state accusation, the interpreters and others to the victims and legal successors of victims participating for the first time, and explained their statutory rights and obligations.

The presiding judge stated that a group of individuals known as victims in the case had applied to the court in previous proceedings, and submitted applications noting that they could not attend the sessions for a valid reason, and that they confirmed the statements they gave during the preliminary investigations.

The parties raised no objection to the announcement of those statements in court, and it was confirmed they would be heard during today's session.

Subsequently, the court session heard the announcement of the statements made by a group of victims, along with expert opinions, protocols, and other evidentiary documents found in the criminal case files.

The next court hearing has been scheduled for December 8.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).