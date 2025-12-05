Tesla unveils budget Model 3 for Europe

5 December 2025 22:27 (UTC+04:00)

On Friday, Tesla unveiled a new, more affordable version of its Model 3 for the European market. The Model 3 Standard is designed to revive demand and make Tesla’s flagship sedan accessible to a broader range of buyers, Azernews reports.

