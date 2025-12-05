German brands bankrupt

5 December 2025 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

The decline in Germany’s retail sector is accelerating, according to a recent study by Allianz Trade. From August 2024 to August 2025, 2,490 bankruptcy cases were recorded in the retail industry—the highest number since October 2016, the credit insurance company reported via the Tagesschau news portal, Azernews reports.

