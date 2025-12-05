France targets Shein with temporary block
By Alimat Aliyeva
On November 5, Shein temporarily shut down its marketplace in France, where third-party sellers list their products, following authorities’ discovery of illegal goods for sale. The suspension will last at least three months, while Shein’s main website remains fully accessible, Azernews reports.
French authorities stated that the temporary closure is necessary for Shein to demonstrate compliance with the law. A court will ultimately determine whether the suspension is justified and whether it aligns with European Union regulations.
The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of Chinese e-commerce giants, including Shein and Temu, under the EU Digital Services Act, reflecting growing concerns over consumer safety, illegal product sales, and potential unfair competition.
Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Monday that his office is investigating Shein’s U.S. operations. The probe will examine whether the fast fashion retailer violated state laws regarding unethical labor practices and the sale of unsafe consumer goods.
Analysts note that these legal pressures highlight the broader challenges facing global fast fashion platforms, which must balance rapid expansion with regulatory compliance and consumer trust. Some experts predict that actions in France and the U.S. could serve as a precedent, potentially influencing how other countries enforce e-commerce regulations on international marketplaces.
