President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Finnish counterpart
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev has
congratulated the President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander
Stubb.
Azernews presents the letter:
“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland – Independence Day.
I believe that the relations between our countries will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation to the benefits of our peoples.
On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your people.”
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!