Hikmet Hajiyev meets with Qatar’s National Security Adviser

6 December 2025 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Today I met with my brother Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar. We discussed bilateral relations as well as the regional and international developments. pic.twitter.com/OFmV6cus93

“Today I met with my brother Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar. We discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments,” Hajiyev said.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar, Azernews reports citing Hajiyev’s post on X.

