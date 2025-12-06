President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of several UAE companies [PHOTOS]

6 December 2025 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Chairman of the United Arab Emirates 2PointZero company Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chief Executive and Managing Director of International Holding Company Syed Basar Shueb, as well as the Chief Executive Director of International Resources Holding Ali Al Rashdi, Azernews reports.

