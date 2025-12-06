Hajiyev joins panel on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process at Doha forum

6 December 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

On the sidelines of @Dohaforum I and Armen Grigorian, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, participated in the panel titled “Armenia–Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Accord and a Shared Future” with the moderator of @DavidHearst . We discussed the steps taken in… pic.twitter.com/zh2uaQ446r

Hajiyev shared the information on his X account, noting that the discussion was held under the theme “Armenia–Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Accord and a Shared Future”, moderated by David Hearst.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev took part in a panel discussion at the Doha Forum alongside Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!