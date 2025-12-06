Hajiyev joins panel on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process at Doha forum
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev took part in a panel discussion at the Doha Forum alongside Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Azernews reports.
Hajiyev shared the information on his X account, noting that the discussion was held under the theme “Armenia–Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Accord and a Shared Future”, moderated by David Hearst.
On the sidelines of @Dohaforum I and Armen Grigorian, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, participated in the panel titled “Armenia–Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Accord and a Shared Future” with the moderator of @DavidHearst.— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) December 6, 2025
We discussed the steps taken in… pic.twitter.com/zh2uaQ446r
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!