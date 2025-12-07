Another match to be held in the Azerbaijan Premier League
Today, another match of the XIV round will be held in the Italian Misli Premier League in football.
Azernews reports that in the only match of the day, “Karvan-Yevlax” will host “Shamakhi” at home. The match will start at 14:00.
Currently, the Shamakhi representative is in 9th place with 14 points, while the Yevlax club is in the last - 12th place with 5 points.
It should be noted that in the opening match of the XIV round, “Qarabag” drew 1:1 with “Zira” away. The other matches of the round will be held on December 8-9.
