Libyan Minister: Azerbaijan's contribution to strengthening Islamic solidarity is highly valued

8 December 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony of the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025 in Baku, Libya's Minister of Culture and Cognitive Development, Mabrouka Toghi, emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan's contribution to Islamic solidarity, stressing that it was widely acknowledged and respected, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan's contribution to strengthening Islamic solidarity is highly valued by all of us. These steps serve not only regional but also global cultural cooperation," she said.

The minister emphasized that the OIC Cultural Festival is a true embodiment of these values:

"Here, architects, artists, filmmakers, musicians, scholars, and young talents come together and gain broad opportunities to share modern cultural development, new ideas, and technological creativity. I would also like to note that Islamic culture has historically been a bearer of knowledge, science, art, and moral values. This heritage lives not only in libraries and museums, but also in our daily lifestyle, in the spirit of our architecture, in our musical expressions, in our literature, and in our collective memory.

Today, the Libyan Culture Ministry is determined to continue its activities within the framework of the OIC to expand joint cultural programs, support the creative development of youth, and strengthen cooperation in the fields of knowledge and cognition. We believe that the creative industries will be one of the key sectors driving economic and cultural development in the future."