Individual competitions wrap up at Azerbaijan Judo Championship [PHOTOS]

8 December 2025 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The individual competitions of the Azerbaijan Judo Championship have come to an end, Azernews reports.

The second day of the tournament, held at the Baku Sports Palace, saw 93 judokas competing across seven weight categories.

Among women, champions were determined in the 48, 52, and 57 kg divisions, while men competed in the 81, 90, 100, and +100 kg categories.

In the women's events, Konul Aliyeva triumphed in the 48 kg division, with Shafag Hamidova taking silver. Aisha Gurbanli and Diana Tchkayeva both secured bronze. Aydan Valiyeva claimed gold in the 52 kg category, followed by Leyla Aliyeva with silver, while Konul Eyvazli and Gultaj Mammadaliyeva earned bronze medals.

In the 57 kg division, Vusala Hajiyeva emerged victorious, Gulnara Bayramova finished second, and Ulviya Bayramova from Shusha UGIM took bronze.

On the men's side, Vusal Galandarzade won the 81 kg category, with Suleyman Shukurov earning silver, while Mehdi Abbasov and Jasur Ibadli shared bronze.

In the 90 kg division, Mammadreza Hajizade captured gold, Aslan Kotsoev took silver, and Ali Gazimammadov, together with Khayyam Aliyev, claimed bronze.

Elmar Gasimov secured victory in the 100 kg category, followed by Ejder Baghirov in second place, while Janpolad Aliyev and Davud Namazli finished with bronze medals.

In the +100 kg division, Kanan Nasibov became champion, Jamal Hamzatkhanov won silver, and Jamal Feyziyev along with Subhan Akhundov, earned bronze.

Note that the championship is sponsored by Azman Holding.