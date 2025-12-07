Premiere of film “Boşluğa xütbə” held in Baku [PHOTOS]

7 December 2025 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku premiere of the film “Boşluğa xütbə” (Sermon into the Void), supported by the Azerbaijan Film Agency (ARKA) under the Ministry of Culture during its post-production stage, took place within the framework of the “OIC Culture Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025” and the “Baku Cinema Breeze” international film programme.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the film’s director, Hilal Baydarov, spoke at the opening of the event, providing detailed insights into the film’s central idea, creative concept, production process and international festival journey. He emphasised that the screening of Sermon into the Void at prestigious festivals such as Venice, Tokyo and Cairo has made a significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani cinema on the global stage. The director also expressed his gratitude to the Film Agency (ARKA) for the support provided during the making of the film.

The premiere in Baku was attended by the film’s creative team, representatives of state institutions, local and international film experts, media members and figures from the cultural community. The film was met with great interest by the audience.

It should be noted that Sermon into the Void was previously screened in the “Out of Competition” section of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, the main competition programme of the Tokyo International Film Festival, and at the Cairo International Film Festival.