US must prioritise domestic interests, Trump Jr. tells Doha Forum

7 December 2025 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, said on Sunday that the United States would no longer act as “the big idiot with the chequebook” in global affairs.

Speaking at the 23rd Doha Forum in Qatar, Trump Jr. said Washington would not continue to shoulder the financial burden for international issues that, in his view, offer no clear benefit to the American public.

He argued that the Russia-Ukraine war is not a priority for most Americans and claimed that US counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean pose a “far greater clear and present danger” to the country than events in Europe.

Trump Jr. insisted that the US wants peace in Ukraine but said European nations must “step up” and assume a greater share of responsibility.

Recalling criticism directed at his father, he said Donald Trump had been portrayed as a leader who would trigger World War III, yet instead sought to de-escalate conflicts across different regions.

He praised Qatar for its cooperation with Washington during the Gaza peace talks, saying Doha was genuinely committed to achieving peace rather than pursuing international prestige.

While emphasising that Washington’s priority is domestic investment, he said the US would continue competing with China over rare-earth minerals.

Asked whether the US would take part in Gaza’s reconstruction, Trump Jr. said it would — but stressed that “no one in America wants to bear the entire responsibility.”

- Photo credit: Bloomberg