Tokyo targets major leap in AI use as draft strategy set for Cabinet approval

7 December 2025 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Japan has unveiled a draft national plan aimed at dramatically expanding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across the country, with the goal of boosting adoption from the current 26.7 per cent to 50 per cent in the near term and eventually to 80 per cent.

According to details obtained on Friday and reported by Jiji Press, the draft underscores the need to accelerate AI uptake in order to support the development of Japan’s domestic AI technologies. The government also aims to attract around 1 trillion yen (approximately USD 6.4 billion) in private investment to fund research and development under the plan.

The programme is expected to be approved at a Cabinet meeting before the end of the year.

Japan currently trails behind major global competitors in AI adoption. Usage of generative AI stands at 68.8 per cent in the United States and 81.2 per cent in China, while Japan lags significantly at just 26.7 per cent.

The draft stresses that AI must be embedded throughout society, serving as a critical component of Japan’s social infrastructure, both “an intellectual foundation and an execution platform” for the country’s future economic and technological development.