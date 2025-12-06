Zelensky informs Rutte of talks with US
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Saturday that he spoke with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte about Kiev's recent meeting with the United States on reaching a ceasefire with Russia, Azernews reports.
"We exchanged assessments of the diplomatic situation, and I informed Mark about the conversation between our representatives in America and [US] President [Donald] Trump's team. We agreed on further contacts," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
Meanwhile, it was revealed that Zelensky will visit the United Kingdom on Monday, December 8.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!