Zelensky informs Rutte of talks with US

6 December 2025 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Saturday that he spoke with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte about Kiev's recent meeting with the United States on reaching a ceasefire with Russia, Azernews reports.

"We exchanged assessments of the diplomatic situation, and I informed Mark about the conversation between our representatives in America and [US] President [Donald] Trump's team. We agreed on further contacts," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Zelensky will visit the United Kingdom on Monday, December 8.