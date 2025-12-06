Azerbaijan holds diaspora meetings in Budapest under OTS framework [PHOTOS]

6 December 2025 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Bilateral meetings took place in Budapest as part of the 7th gathering of the heads of state bodies responsible for diaspora affairs across the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, Azernews reports.

According to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, the discussions highlighted growing cooperation and strengthened ties among the Turkic nations.

Committee Chairman Fuad Muradov held separate meetings with Daniyar Kadyrov, President of Kazakhstan’s Otandastar Foundation, and Kahraman Sariev, Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Committee for Interethnic Relations and Work with Compatriots Living Abroad.

During the talks, both the Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts expressed their high appreciation for Azerbaijan’s diaspora model, emphasizing the value of learning from Baku’s experience. The sides discussed opportunities for coordinated initiatives among their diasporas and assessed the current momentum in cooperation as positive.

The parties also agreed on arranging joint meetings involving the Azerbaijani, Uzbek and Kazakh diasporas to further deepen collaboration and expand collective activity.