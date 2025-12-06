Russian navy ships enter Red Sea

6 December 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

The frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, accompanied by the tanker Boris Butoma, entered the sea via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after previously conducting missions in the Gulf of Aden. The ships started their journey to the region from Vladivostok in the Russian Far East in October.

A detachment of Russian navy ships entered the waters of the Red Sea, Russia's Pacific Fleet press service announced early on Saturday, Azernews reports.

