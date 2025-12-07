Azerbaijani students in Sweden hold 5th annual assembly in Uppsala [PHOTOS]

7 December 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

A gathering titled “The 5th Assembly of Students and Graduates in Sweden’’ was held in the city of Uppsala, organised by the public union “Sweden Students and Alumni Network Azerbaijan”.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijani students and graduates from various cities across Sweden took part in the event. The main aim of the assembly was to strengthen connections among young Azerbaijanis studying or having completed their studies in Sweden, to encourage social interaction, and to facilitate academic discussions.

The programme began with a historical tour and a visit to the museum in Uppsala. Participants learned about Scandinavia’s oldest university, Sweden’s tallest cathedral, and the city’s 1,600-year history.

Following the city tour, the head of the Board of the Public Union, Gülgün Fərziyeva, together with board members Nərmin Abbasova and Məftun Qafarov, presented information about the organisation’s history, its projects, and the benefits of membership. Rahil Məmmədov, co-founder of the union, discussed the organisation’s contributions aligned with Azerbaijan’s youth policy and called on young people to participate actively in this process.

“The voluntary unification of educated and capable young people to contribute to our society shows that they will become determined and hardworking professionals in the future,” Rahil Məmmədov noted.

The organisation, founded in 2020 and restructured with new priorities in 2021, has identified as its core strategy until 2030 the strengthening of unity among members, improving academic literacy, and advancing towards greater goals.

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Sweden, Zaur Ahmadov, praised the achievements of young Azerbaijanis studying in Sweden and the educational opportunities created abroad by the Azerbaijani state. He emphasised Azerbaijan’s successes in international events and expressed confidence that young people would contribute more actively in these areas.

“It is commendable that students who study or have graduated in Sweden demonstrate unity and contribute to our state’s youth policy. From this perspective, carrying out more constructive and purpose-oriented work is essential,” the ambassador stressed. He also highlighted the importance of the state programme on foreign education, recalling that hundreds of young Azerbaijani students have been sent to leading higher education institutions across the Union. The ambassador added that this platform plays a crucial role in strengthening the ties of Azerbaijani students abroad with the homeland.

During the academic segment of the event, the topic “Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability in the Caspian Sea Region Through the Lens of Swedish Nature Preservation Experience” was discussed, forming the basis of the organisation’s annual action plan.

During the discussions, Hamidəxanım Hüseynova, a master’s student in Environmental Studies and Sustainability Sciences at Lund University, delivered a speech. She addressed the ecological crisis in the Caspian Sea, its regional impact, and key points emphasised by President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

After the speeches, Swedish director Mikael Silkeberg’s documentary film “History of Folk Jazz from West to East” was screened. Participants then joined a quiz dedicated to the history and culture of Azerbaijan and Sweden. Winners of the intellectual contest were awarded by the organisation.

It should be noted that the Public Union “Sweden Students and Alumni Network Azerbaijan” is a non-political, non-profit organisation that operates both in Azerbaijan and Sweden with the aim of uniting Azerbaijani students and graduates living in Sweden, expanding their interests and connections, and organising projects in the fields of education, science, business, technology, sustainable development, and culture.