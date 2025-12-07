SCAA hosts next graduation ceremony for new commando cadets [VIDEO]

7 December 2025 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

The latest graduation ceremony of the “Commando Beginner Course” was held within the Separate Combined Arms Army (SCAA).

Azernews reports, citing the press release of Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry, the event began with a minute of silence in honour of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the servicemen who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

Speakers congratulated the cadets who successfully completed the course, highlighting the importance of such programmes in strengthening military professionalism and enhancing the combat readiness of units.

Graduates who passed the course took the Commando Oath, after which the top graduate placed a symbolic insignia on the honour board.

The ceremony concluded with a solemn march-past of the personnel in front of the tribune.