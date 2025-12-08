OIC Cultural Festival commences in Baku [PHOTOS]

8 December 2025 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025 has kicked off in Baku, with the partnership of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the organisation of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azernews reports.

Since 2019, the OIC has organised this festival in various member countries with the aim of deepening cooperation in the fields of culture and creative industries, as well as fostering mutual understanding and friendship among peoples.

Hosting the event for the first time, Azerbaijan once again demonstrates its growing role on the international cultural platform and its contribution to promoting traditions of multiculturalism, dialogue, and cooperation in the region.

The festival will focus on strengthening intercultural dialogue and promoting Islamic values such as tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity. In addition, it aims to encourage joint projects in the fields of economy, education, science, and tourism, build sustainable partnerships among member states, and enhance the integration of creative industries into the global economy.

More than 300 official representatives, scholars, cultural figures, and creative industry experts from 50 countries are participating in the event. This, in turn, reflects the unity of the OIC family and solidarity around shared values. Approximately 5,000 visitors are expected to attend the festival.

Within the framework of the festival, several major events are planned: a high-level meeting of culture ministers from OIC member states, the "Forum on Cultural and Creative Industries" (MYFORUM), the "Creative Village" cultural and creative industries exhibition (MYEXPO), the “Baku Cinema Breeze – 2025” international film program, the "Eastern Fashion Show" featuring presentations by young and renowned designers from OIC countries, the international summit on gaming technologies (G-HUB), as well as diverse cultural projects in theater, music, dance, and animation.

The festival will continue from December 5 to 11.