Speaker Gafarova highlights Parliament’s role in shaping future of Azerbaijani language

8 December 2025

Qabil Ashirov

The primary aim of the conference is to protect the Azerbaijani language and define strategic directions for its development, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said during the event titled “Development Strategy of the Azerbaijani Language as the State Language: Current Situation and Prospects,” Azernews reports.

According to the Speaker, the Azerbaijani language is the nation’s historical memory and the foundation of its statehood.

“The laws and decisions adopted regarding the protection and development of our language are implemented with the active involvement of parliament. The Law on the State Language and other normative legal acts have established essential mechanisms ensuring its application. Safeguarding the Azerbaijani language and strengthening the norms of the literary language remain among the priority directions of state policy,” Gafarova stated.

She emphasized that preserving the purity of the Azerbaijani language is a responsibility shared by every citizen, noting that language-related issues are not solely the duty of state institutions but a collective national obligation.

Gafarova also underlined the special mission of parliament in this process.

“Legislative initiatives, integration of the language into educational programs, and the updating of scientific terminology are constantly in the focus of the Milli Majlis. Parliamentary support ensures the effective implementation of strategic decisions,” she said.

The Speaker added that while the Azerbaijani language continues to evolve, global developments pose new challenges.

“The world is changing and new technologies are emerging. Therefore, a systematic approach is essential both for preserving our language and for ensuring its modernization. The active involvement of parliament and support for legislative initiatives make it possible to achieve these goals,” Gafarova noted.