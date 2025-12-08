President Ilham Aliyev awards Tofiq Bakikhanov with 1st degree “Labor” order

8 December 2025 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

The decree articulates that Tofig Bakikhanov is being conferred with the accolade in recognition of his sustained and impactful contributions to the evolution of Azerbaijani musical heritage.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree granting the honor.

Tofig Bakikhanov has been awarded the 1st degree “Labor” Order, Azernews reports.

