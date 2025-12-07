Azerbaijani judokas test strength at Baku Sports Palace [PHOTOS]

7 December 2025 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Individual competitions at the Azerbaijan Judo Championship have ended, Azernews reports.

On the second day of the competition held at the Baku Sports Palace, 93 judokas tested their strength in 7 more weight categories.

The names of the prizewinners in the 48, 52, and 57 kg weight categories among women and the 81, 90, 100, and +100 kg weight categories among men have been announced.

It should be noted that team competitions will be held tomorrow at the national championship, sponsored by Azman Holding.

Day Two Prizewinners - Women

48 kilograms

1. Konul Aliyeva

2. Shafag Hamidova

3. Aisha Gurbanli

3. Diana Tchkayeva

52 kilograms

1. Aydan Valiyeva

2. Leyla Aliyeva

3. Konul Eyvazli

3. Gultaj Mammadaliyeva

57 kilograms

1. Vusala Hajiyeva

2. Gulnara Bayramova

3. Ulviyya Bayramova (Shusha State University of Management)

Men

81 kilograms

1. Vusal Qalanderzadeh

2. Suleyman Shukurov

3. Mehdi Abbasov

3. Brave Ibadli

90 kilograms

1. Mammadrez Hajizadeh

2. Aslan Kotsoyev

3. Ali Gazimammadov

3. Khayyam Aliyev

100 kilograms

1. Elmar Gasimov

2. Ajdar Bagirov

3. Janpolad Aliyev

3. Davud Namazli

+100 kilograms

1. Kenan Nasibov

2. Jamal Gamzatkhanov

3. Jamal Feyziyev

3. Subhan Akhundov