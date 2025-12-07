Nakhchivan hosts karate championship dedicated to Year of Constitution and Sovereignty [PHOTOS]

7 December 2025 20:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Championship and Primary Tournament in karate for children, teenagers, and youth, dedicated to the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty,” was held through the joint organisation of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Azerbaijan Karate Federation.

According to the Ministry’s press service, the official opening ceremony took place on December 7 at the Ilham Aliyev Olympic Sports Complex in the city of Nakhchivan. The event began with a minute of silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

At the ceremony, Majid Seyidov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Acting Minister, spoke about the state support for sports in Azerbaijan and praised the current level of development of karate in Nakhchivan.

It was noted that karate athletes from Nakhchivan represent the country with dignity as part of the national team and achieve successful results on the world stage. The new generation of athletes promises a bright future. Wishing success to the participants, the Deputy Minister added that such tournaments play an important role in developing athletes’ physical fitness, self-confidence, and willpower.

Qabil Sayadov, Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, highlighted the development of karate in Azerbaijan, recent achievements in international competitions, and the federation’s strategic goals. He stressed the importance of promoting karate in the regions and noted that Nakhchivan is one of the exemplary regions in this field. The Secretary-General underlined that the accomplishments of local athletes in competitions of various scales in recent years further strengthen confidence in the future of Azerbaijani karate.

Following the official speeches, spectators watched showcase performances prepared by athletes from the “Qapıcıq” Karate-do Sports Club. The competition then commenced.

Athletes demonstrated their skills in the kumite discipline of karate. In the 6-year-old age category alone, more than 100 participants competed for medals across 27 weight divisions. The top three athletes were awarded certificates, medals, and gifts.

The tournament also played an important role in promoting karate among children and teenagers, encouraging a healthy lifestyle, and identifying talented young athletes.