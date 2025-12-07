Animated films from Turkic nations showcased at ATA Festival in Baku [PHOTOS]

7 December 2025 18:58 (UTC+04:00)

A series of animated films from Turkic-speaking countries was screened at the Nizami Cinema Centre as part of the ATA Festival organised by the Turkish Animation Association (ATA).

According to Azernews, audiences watched the animated films Sona, Tomato Doppi, Shanyraq, Kozular, Bytyktar, Aqlli Qızalog and Bum-bum.

Following the screening, a discussion was held with Kövsər Qurban, director of Sona; Pavel Kim, director of the Tomato Doppi series; Azizbek Muhamedov, director of Aqlli Qızalog; and Rəşid Ağamalıyev, director of Bum-bum, along with members of their creative teams.

The presentation of the animated short film Bum-bum brought together editor Gülşən Hüseynova, lead animator Mehriban Əliyeva, animator Emil Şiran, character designer Türkan Əliyeva, consultant Matthew Lyon, sound director Nadir Mahmudov, actors Sərxan Nəciyev and Kəmalə İsrafilova, and animators Jalə Hacıyeva, Kamilla Şabanbəyli, Billurə Ələkbərli and Zərifə Səlimova.

The film was produced by the Azerbaijan Animation Association with financial support from the State Agency for Support to Non-Governmental Organisations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and with venue and technical assistance from ANIMAFILM Studio.

The creative team behind the short film Bum-bum includes directors and scriptwriters Nəzrin Ağamalıyeva and Rəşid Ağamalıyev; consultants Elçin Hami Axundov and Matthew Lyon; lead animator Mehriban Əliyeva; compositing artist Emil Şiran; composer Azər Hacıəsgərli; sound director Nadir Mahmudov; voice actors Sərxan Nəciyev, Kəmalə İsrafilova and Elşən Əsgərov; editors Gülşən Hüseynova and Elşən Cəbrailzadə; character designers Türkan Əliyeva and Kübra Binnətova; and graphic designer Rəsul Həsən.

Dynamic Box Studio, a member of the Azerbaijan Animation Association, also took part in the film’s production.