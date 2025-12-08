Earth and Moon premieres in Baku as first Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan co-production [PHOTOS]

8 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The premiere of the film “Earth and Moon” (Yer və Ay) was held on December 7 at the Nizami Cinema Center as part of the ATA Festival organized by the Turkish Animation Association (ATA).

According to the press service of the Azerbaijan Animation Association, this film marks the first international co-production between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

“Earth and Moon” was produced by Uzbekistan’s DIP Animation and Azerbaijan’s PERI FILM studios. The project was made with the financial and technical support of the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA), DIP Animation, and ANIMAFILM Studio.

The plot depicts Earth and the Moon as two friends who play an eternal game. However, the emergence of humanity transforms this game into a struggle for survival between them.

After the premiere, members of the creative team — director and producer Pavel Kim (Uzbekistan), producer Rashid Agamaliyev, editor Emil Shiran, animator Mehriban Aliyeva, and script editor Gulshan Huseynova — answered questions from the audience, providing detailed insights into the film’s production process, concept, and technical solutions.

The discussion also featured Ogtay Yusibov, Chairman of ATA and Director of the ATA Festival, as well as actor Gurban Masimov.