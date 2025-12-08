Pakistani Minister praises Azerbaijan's cultural diplomacy

8 December 2025 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Speaking at the inauguration of the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025 in Baku, Pakistan's Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, said that his country, as a brotherly nation, took pride in Azerbaijan's role as host of the landmark event, Azernews reports.

"Pakistan, as a brotherly country, is truly proud that Azerbaijan is hosting this important event. Today, Baku has become a cultural, creative, and intellectual meeting platform of the Islamic world, giving new impetus to our mutual cooperation," he said.

He noted that Pakistan is always ready to actively participate in such initiatives that serve to strengthen Islamic solidarity and promote our common cultural values:

"We see this platform not merely as a festival, but as an important opportunity for cultural rapprochement, creative exchange, and strategic cooperation within the Islamic world. This event once again demonstrates that our shared history, cultural roots, and religious unity bind us together not only symbolically but in the spirit of genuine partnership. To ensure the continued strengthening of this unity, Pakistan wishes to emphasize its commitment to cooperation at all levels."

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi added that Azerbaijan's steps in the field of cultural diplomacy, as well as its contribution to cultural cooperation on both regional and global scales, were commendable, and that they believed this fruitful activity would continue and would serve to further strengthen the cultural identity of the Islamic world:

"Azerbaijan's steps in the field of cultural diplomacy, as well as its contribution to cultural cooperation on both regional and global scales, are commendable. We believe that this fruitful activity will continue and will serve to further strengthen the cultural identity of the Islamic world," he said.