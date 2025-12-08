Customs official: Decline in ‘Green Corridor’ use Stems from new transparent risk criteria

8 December 2025 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

The decline in the use of the “Green Corridor” is not due to reluctance to grant the status, but rather the result of fully transparent risk parameters being established.

Azernews reports that Natig Shirinov, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee, made the remarks during the event “Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust.”

He noted that the Committee’s board has approved specific risk criteria:

“When any entrepreneur applies for the ‘Green Corridor,’ there are now clearly defined risk criteria in place. The assessment is conducted according to these criteria, and the entrepreneur is fully informed about which risk parameters apply to them. If no risks are identified across all parameters, the entrepreneur is granted the ‘Green Corridor participant’ status. However, if any risk is detected, the entrepreneur is transparently informed and can make the necessary adjustments before reapplying. This process has been legally formalized, providing a clear framework for both customs authorities and business representatives.”

Deputy Chairman Shirinov emphasized that the transparency has been raised to a higher level:

“The reduced use of the ‘Green Corridor’ is not because we are unwilling to grant the status or are rejecting applicants. It is simply because fully transparent risk parameters have been established in an open framework.”