Tarig Ali Bakheet: Baku emerges as creative hub of capitals uniting creative spirit of Islamic World

8 December 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

At the opening ceremony of the "OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025", Tarig Ali Bakheet, OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs and Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary General on Afghanistan, highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan's role in hosting such a distinguished event, Azernews reports.

He emphasised that today, Baku is not only a political and cultural centre but also one of the capitals that unites the creative spirit of the Islamic world.

Tarig Ali Bakheet expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his unwavering support in strengthening Islamic solidarity, stressing that this firm and strategic approach will make a serious contribution to elevating cooperation within the Islamic world to a new stage.

He underlined that the festival brings participants together on an important platform, turning into a true embodiment of unity, dialogue, and cultural convergence. Tarig Ali Bakheet added that the support of the OIC Secretariat and all participants in deepening cultural ties has a significant impact on further strengthening mutual dialogue.

According to him, such events are not only a showcase of creativity and culture but also create a unified cultural platform that strategically strengthens the organisation and consolidates shared values. The formation of such a platform naturally serves closer coordination of future activities, mutual understanding, and cooperation.

Tarig Ali Bakheet outlined that creativity is not limited to art but is a fundamental quality directed toward human development.

Societies that support creativity, he said, primarily invest in the potential of their youth. Young people who embrace positive values and safeguard cultural and spiritual heritage become ambassadors of culture, building bridges between societies.

In this regard, Tarig Ali Bakheet stressed that the festival in Baku is not merely an event of today but the foundation of a shared vision of culture, creativity, and development for tomorrow.