Participants of OIC Cultural Festival pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

8 December 2025 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Accompanied by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture, paid tribute to National Leader, founder and architect of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at his grave.

On December 8, the participants of the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), gathering over 300 officials and experts in science, culture, and creative industries from 50 countries, visited the Alley of Honors in Baku, Azernews reports citing Azertag .

