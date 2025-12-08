Surplus and structure - What 2025 budget performance says about economic shift [ANALYSIS]

8 December 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s public finances have delivered a robust performance in the first 11 months of 2025, reinforcing signs that the country is slowly shifting away from oil dependency toward a more diversified and stable economic model. According to the Ministry of Finance, treasury bodies executed more than 1,436,000 payment orders during this period, while both consolidated and state budget revenues exceeded forecasts, a result that underlines improving fiscal discipline and expanding non‑oil economic activity.

