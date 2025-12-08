Azernews.Az

Monday December 8 2025

Bratislava hosts official welcome ceremony for President Ilham Aliyev [PHOTOS]

8 December 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)
Bratislava hosts official welcome ceremony for President Ilham Aliyev [PHOTOS]

On December 8, an official welcoming ceremony for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, Azernews reports.

