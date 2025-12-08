Nadir Alpaslan: OIC Cultural Festival to contribute to preservation of shared historical legacy

8 December 2025 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

At the opening ceremony of the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025 in Baku, Turkiye's Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, Nadir Alpaslan, pointed out that the festival serves not only as a manifestation of art but also as an important tool for strengthening the spiritual bonds, mutual understanding, and shared historical memory among nations, Azernews reports.

"The OIC Cultural Festival once again demonstrates that it is not only an expression of art, but also an important means of strengthening the spiritual bond, mutual understanding, and shared historical memory among our peoples. The brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, built upon the principle of 'One nation, two states', represent an exemplary model of cultural cooperation."

He noted that Turkiye is always ready to support the expansion of joint initiatives in the cultural sphere, the engagement of youth in creative environments, and the development of innovative and modern presentation formats for Islamic culture. In this regard, the steps taken within the OIC framework, the expansion of cultural platforms, and the growth of creative industries hold strategic importance for Turkiye:

"For centuries, Islamic culture has permeated every layer of our lives—from the architecture to the music, from the literature to the science of our region. Today, it is being delivered to wider audiences through new technological environments, creative ecosystems, and global cultural integrations. We believe that this festival will help preserve our historical heritage while enriching it within a contemporary vision.

Azerbaijan's leadership in the field of cultural diplomacy, as well as its contributions to regional solidarity, are highly appreciated not only by Turkiye but by the entire Islamic world. We are confident that this cooperation will further expand in the coming years with more projects and new formats of cultural exchange."