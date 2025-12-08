Azernews.Az

Monday December 8 2025

LG Energy Solution signs supply deal with Mercedes-Benz

8 December 2025 21:46 (UTC+04:00)
South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution Ltd. announced on Monday that it has signed a battery supply agreement worth 2.06 trillion won (US$1.39 billion) with Mercedes-Benz AG, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

