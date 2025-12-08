Afghanistan expands international flight connections

8 December 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Afghanistan has established direct air links with 15 regional and international destinations through its five international airports, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s aviation sector, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to the report, Afghanistan operates 27 airports nationwide, including five international and 22 domestic airports. Over 50 aviation-related projects are currently underway to improve airport infrastructure and expand service capacity, with several projects already completed.

The expansion of air corridors and aviation services is expected to play a crucial role in boosting trade, supporting industrial activities, and contributing to overall economic development. Improved air connectivity can facilitate the movement of perishable goods, giving Afghan businesses better access to regional and global markets.

Aviation experts highlight that enhanced air links could also promote tourism and cultural exchange, offering Afghanistan an opportunity to showcase its rich history and natural landscapes. Additionally, several regional carriers are reportedly exploring partnerships with Afghan airlines, which could further integrate the country into South and Central Asia’s growing aviation network.