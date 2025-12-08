German industrial output rises in October
Industrial production in Germany rose by 1.8% month-on-month in October, according to a report published Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), significantly surpassing market expectations. On a year-on-year basis, production increased by 0.8% compared to October 2024, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!